As Tesla Inc. TSLA gears up for its third-quarter earnings date and the much-anticipated Cybertruck launch event, an older video showcasing the upcoming vehicle driving alongside the Tesla semi-truck is making its rounds on the internet.

What Happened: The short 10-second video shows the Cybertruck and the Semi starting from the same point on the road, followed close at heel by the Model S, 3, X and Y. The video, however,

In a brief 10-second clip, the Cybertruck and the Semi both kick off from the same starting point on the road, closely pursued by the Model S, 3, X, and Y. However, the video does not show a finish line or the race’s ultimate winner.

Though some Tesla fans on X have dubbed it a drag race, the lack of acceleration on the Cybertruck and the Tesla cars on the back hint towards a promotional shoot. While the Cybertruck can go from 0 to 60mph in 2.9 seconds, the Semi needs 20 seconds. In the video, however, they are mostly coordinated on the run.

The video previously did the rounds online in March 2023 after Tesla’s Investor Day Event. Benzinga was not able to independently verify the origin of the video.

Why It Matters: At the company's annual shareholder meeting earlier this year in May, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck delivery event would be held this year. Though the company has not announced a date for the event yet, fans and enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the vehicle since its announcement in 2019 and more avidly since the last quarter.

The Tesla Semi, meanwhile, was unveiled earlier than the Cybertruck in 2017. Its first deliveries were made to PepsiCo in December last year.

