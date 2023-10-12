What's Going On With Verizon Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ shares are trading lower by 2.2% to $30.76 Thursday afternoon, despite a lack of company-specific news for the sessions. Verizon's stock is declining, likely due to a market-wide drop in stocks following the release of September's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The CPI data revealed a year-on-year increase of 3.7%, surpassing expectations, although the core CPI index aligned with projections.

Why It Matters

A higher CPI indicates that consumer prices are rising faster than expected. This can lead to concerns about inflation. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of consumers, meaning that their dollars buy less than they used to.

This is especially concerning for consumers who are on fixed incomes or have limited disposable income. When inflation is on the rise, consumers may cut back on their discretionary spending, including their communication and entertainment expenses, which could include services offered by Verizon.

A significant increase in the CPI can influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. If the Fed decides to combat inflation by raising interest rates, it can have a cascading effect on the economy.

Higher interest rates can make borrowing more expensive, which can affect both consumers and businesses. Verizon may have to pay more in interest on its debt, which could impact its profitability and stock price.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Verizon has a 52-week high of $42.58 and a 52-week low of $30.14.