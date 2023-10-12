Why Broadcom And Vmware Stocks Are Moving Today

Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Vmware, Inc. VMW shares are trading higher Thursday following a report suggesting that China's State Administration for Market Regulation is expected to grant Broadcom conditional antitrust approval for its acquisition of Vmware.

What To Know: According to CNBC's Jim Cramer, Broadcom shares will gain considerably pending the $60 billion transaction. Cramer also praised the company's artificial intelligence efforts.

He also noted the gain in both stocks Thursday despite the risk-averse sentiment putting pressure on equities due to a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report.

AVGO, VMW Price Action: Shares of AVGO were up 3.09% at $901.56 while shares of VMW were up 3.81% at $178.01 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay