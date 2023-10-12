What's Going On With Atreca Inc Stock?

Atreca, Inc. BCEL shares are volatile on Thursday and currently trading up by 48%. Here's a look at what's going on:

What To Know:

Shares of BCEL are moving on remarkably heavy trading volume Thursday and have a intraday low of 36 cents and a high of 65 cents.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 56.5 million shares of BCEL have been traded in the session, far exceeding the stock's 100-day average volume of less than 243 thousand shares.

On Sept. 21, Atreca announced the termination of the lease at its corporate headquarters and the departure of the company's CFO. Atreca stated that it would search for a new location that suits its current needs, and the company's CEO, John Orwin, would assume the additional role of principal financial officer.

Also in September, Atreca Inc. received a noncompliance notice reagarding the Nasdaq minimum bid requirement because its share price had fallen below $1.00 per share over the prior 30 consecutive trading days.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics for the treatment of a range of solid tumor types.

BCEL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, BCEL shares are up 48% at 36 cents at the time of publication.

