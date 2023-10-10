What's Going On With Airbnb (ABNB) Stock?

Airbnb Inc ABNB shares are trading higher by 2.83% to $131.38 during Tuesday's session. Shares of travel-related stocks are trading higher as the sector rebounds after falling Monday. Travel stocks have been volatile amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has caused geopolitical uncertainty.

Shares of travel-related stocks fell Monday amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has caused travel uncertainty and lead to U.S. airlines suspending flights to Israel. The Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, launched a series of rocket attacks on Israel over the weekend.

See Also: Israel Could Form Emergency Government: Defense Stocks, Israel ETFs In Focus During Conflict

The conflict has led to travel uncertainty as U.S. airlines suspended flights to Israel. When airlines suspend operations to a specific destination, it can affect not only their own stock prices but also those of travel-related companies like Airbnb. Reduced travel options can lead to lower bookings and revenue for companies in the travel industry.

Geopolitical conflicts can also have broader economic consequences, such as changes in oil prices, currency exchange rates and consumer spending patterns. These economic factors can indirectly affect travel-related stocks like Airbnb.

See Also: Goldman Sachs Bullish On Crude Oil With Israel, Hamas At War

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Airbnb has a 52-week high of $154.95 and a 52-week low of $81.91.