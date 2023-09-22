Tata's Jaguar To Utilize Tesla Superchargers For EV Charging In North America

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar on Thursday entered an agreement with EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA to gain access to its over 12,000 superchargers in North America. The move is part of the brand’s strategy to be all-electric by 2025.

What Happened: Jaguar will incorporate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector design on its electric vehicles launching in 2025 to skip the need for an adapter, the brand said in a statement.

Jaguar will also get adapters once available from Tesla and support the supply of these to I-PACE drivers, it added.

“Whilst most charging takes place at home, when away from home, our clients want access to fast, reliable and convenient chargers. Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers this, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients,” Director of Electrification Services Mark Camilleri said.

Why It Matters: Jaguar belongs to the JLR house of brands owned by Indian automaker Tata. Its offerings include the I-PACE all-electric performance SUV, F-PACE performance SUV, E-PACE compact performance SUV, XE and XF saloons, XF Sportbrake and F-TYPE sports car.

Jaguar is the latest automaker to jump aboard the NACS bandwagon. Others to have signed up for Tesla’s charging network include Ford Motor Co, General Motors, Rivian Automotive, and Mercedes-Benz among others.

