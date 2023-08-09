Lucid Air Sapphire Specs Revealed: Quicker Than A Tesla Model S Plaid?

Lucid Motors LCID on Tuesday revealed the final specifications of its upcoming limited-production Air Sapphire.

What Happened: The Sapphire can achieve 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds, 0-100 mph in 3.84 seconds, and the quarter mile in 8.95 seconds. It has a top speed of 205 mph and can deliver both 1,234 hp and an EPA-estimated range of 427 miles on a single charge, Lucid said in a statement.

The Sapphire also features three motors, four driving modes, carbon-ceramic brakes, a special aerodynamic package, sports seats, and track-tuned suspension.

The final specifications revealed show the car achieved everything that Lucid initially promised. In fact, it is better than promised for the same price as initially announced — $249,000 fully equipped before tax, title, registration, and other fees in the United States.

Lucid introduced the Sapphire in August 2022 and promised over 1,200 horsepower and the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in less than two seconds with a top speed of over 200 mph.

Why It Matters: “With the Lucid Air Sapphire, we have once again raised the bar and increased the gap between Lucid and its competitors, creating the world's most well-rounded and versatile high-performance EV," CEO Peter Rawlinson said. Rawlinson was formerly the chief engineer for Tesla‘s TSLA Model S.

The Sapphire is indeed better than the Tesla Model S plaid which promises an EPA-estimated range of only 396 miles. The Tesla high-end car, which claims to be the quickest accelerating car in production today, can reach 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds. However, it is priced over 50% less than Sapphire at $108,490.

Lucid will start production of the Sapphire in September and start customer deliveries in October, Rawlinson said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Monday. Preproduction of the vehicle has commenced already.

Once production starts, the Lucid Sapphire will likely take the crown of the quickest accelerating car (from 0-60 mph) from the Model S Plaid.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Lucid Motors’ Sneaky Pricing Strategy? CEO Says Key Is To ‘Get Product Out Into The Wild’

Photo courtesy: Lucid