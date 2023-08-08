Why Goldman Sachs Stock Is Trading Lower

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS shares are trading lower by 2.8% to $345.71 Tuesday morning. Shares of banking and financial services stocks at large are trading lower after Moody's cut the credit ratings of 10 banks and placed others under review for potential downgrades.

Negative credit rating actions on regional banks can lead to a broader negative sentiment within the financial sector. Investors might interpret this as a sign of increased credit risk and financial instability across the industry, which can affect all financial institutions, including investment banks like Goldman Sachs.

If regional banks are facing credit rating downgrades due to concerns like loan quality, economic conditions, or other factors, investors might worry that these issues could affect investment banks as well. This can lead to concerns about the overall health of the financial sector, including investment firms like Goldman Sachs.

What Happened?

Moody’s action comes amid worries about rising financing costs, possible weaknesses in regulatory capital, and escalating risks linked with commercial real estate lending. These concerns are heightened by the declining demand for office space.

“Although the general drain on deposit funding caused by quantitative tightening (QT) moderated in Q2, there remains a significant risk that systemwide deposits will resume their decline in the coming quarters,” Moody’s stated in the report...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Goldman Sachs has a 52-week high of $389.58 and a 52-week low of $287.75.