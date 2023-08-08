There's More Proof Suggesting Apple Could Switch To The USB Type-C Port With iPhone 15

In yet another indication that Apple Inc. AAPL could switch to the USB Type-C port with the iPhone 15 series, images of the Type-C connector ports have leaked online.

What Happened: Apple is widely expected to switch to the USB Type-C port from the Lightning connector with the iPhone 15 series, and a new slew of leaks of the port have further reinforced these reports.

See Also: Goodbye 128GB iPhones: iPhone 15 Could Start With 256GB Storage, Going All The Way Up To 2TB

In images of the connector ports leaked by @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), the USB Type-C port is clearly visible. The ports are connected to other PCB components of the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Plus.

Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have also underlined that Apple will launch all the iPhone 15 models with the USB Type-C port in response to new European Union regulations.

Interestingly enough, Kuo says that only the ‘Pro' iPhone 15 models will get faster data transfer speeds, while the standard iPhone 15 models will feature USB 2.0, and, therefore, slower speeds. The Lightning port, too, supported USB 2.0 only.

iPhone 15 Launch Date: The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch on September 13 – carriers in the US have reportedly asked their employees not to take leaves on the day because of a "major smartphone launch".

Amongst the headline updates on the iPhone 15 series include stacked battery technology, a periscope camera on the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max, a programmable action button on the ‘Pro' models, and more. Apple is also expected to announce the first price hike for the ‘Pro' models – iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could cost $100 more.

Another report suggests that Apple could bump up the baseline storage to 256GB from 128GB, with some leakers suggesting that we could see a 2TB iPhone for the first time.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: The Google Pixel 7 Could Be Yours For Just $48 Thanks To This Amazon Deal