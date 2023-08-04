Apple And Carriers Are Prepping For The iPhone 15 Pro Launch On September 13

The iPhone 15 Pro launch could be on track despite rumors of delays due to supply and manufacturing hiccups. Apple Inc. AAPL and carriers are preparing for the launch event likely scheduled for September 13, which aligns with Apple's usual iPhone launch time frame.

What Happened: Apple and carriers in the US are gearing up for the iPhone 15 Pro launch event on September 13, reported 9to5Mac.

Carriers have reportedly asked their employees to refrain from taking leaves on September 13 due to a major smartphone launch.

Although it's unclear if they are referring to other phone launches, Apple usually launches new iPhones in September every year. It also has a 55% market share in the US, so connecting the dots suggests it is very likely the iPhone 15 series.

Earlier reports from analysts suggested the iPhone 15 series launch could be delayed, citing supply chain checks. However, Apple has since then placed orders for displays, and its supplier, Samsung, has started manufacturing them.

Even if there are delays, Apple could announce in September and start shipping out orders later. This has also happened, too, so it's entirely unexpected. For instance, the iPhone 14 Plus went on sale in October last year, while the launch happened on September 16.

September Event Expectations: At its September event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series along with other hardware, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It is also scheduled to release the final versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma.

