Nio Clears The Air: China EV Maker Dismisses Mercedes-Benz Partnership Rumors As 'False Information'

by Anan Ashraf, Benzinga Editor
August 8, 2023 5:33 AM | 1 min read

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc NIO has reportedly denied market rumors of a partnership with German automaker Mercedes-Benz.

What Happened: A Nio spokesperson denied market rumors of a partnership between the two companies that circulated after a video showed CEO William Li taking several foreigners on a tour of a battery swap station, reported CnEVPost.

“It’s false information,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by CnEVPost.

The fresh rumors come on the heels of German automaker Volkswagen AG announcing a partnership with Chinese EV startup XPeng while Audi, its premium subsidiary, plans to join forces with SAIC.

Why It Matters: Rumors of a potential Nio-Mercedes partnership have been swirling for months. Previously, it was fueled by an image of Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius meeting with Li at a Nio House.

The exact details of their discussion were and remain unclear, leaving many curious about a potential collaboration. 

Nio and Mercedes did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read NextFord CEO Pilots F-150 Lightning Across West As Cybertruck Launch Nears: ‘A New Way To Experience America’

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTop StoriesTechMediaChinese EV Stockselectric vehiclesEVsMercedes-Benzmobility

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved