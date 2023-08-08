Chinese EV maker Nio Inc NIO has reportedly denied market rumors of a partnership with German automaker Mercedes-Benz.

What Happened: A Nio spokesperson denied market rumors of a partnership between the two companies that circulated after a video showed CEO William Li taking several foreigners on a tour of a battery swap station, reported CnEVPost.

“It’s false information,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by CnEVPost.

The fresh rumors come on the heels of German automaker Volkswagen AG announcing a partnership with Chinese EV startup XPeng while Audi, its premium subsidiary, plans to join forces with SAIC.

Why It Matters: Rumors of a potential Nio-Mercedes partnership have been swirling for months. Previously, it was fueled by an image of Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius meeting with Li at a Nio House.

The exact details of their discussion were and remain unclear, leaving many curious about a potential collaboration.

Nio and Mercedes did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Ford CEO Pilots F-150 Lightning Across West As Cybertruck Launch Nears: ‘A New Way To Experience America’