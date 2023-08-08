Elon Musk Reacts To Tucker Carlson's Interview With Tate, Calls It "More Interesting Than You May Expect

On Monday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” to react to former host Tucker Carlson’s latest interview with Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate.

What Happened: In April, Fox News and Carlson ended their association as the network reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems regarding baseless election fraud claims during the 2020 polls.

In June, Carlson began his new show called ‘Tucker on Twitter’ on Musk-owned social media platform.

Since then, the tech billionaire has time and again praised Carlson’s show and his views, sometimes terming them “bold.”

See Also: Andrew Tate Offers To Train Musk For Cage Fight With Zuckerberg: ‘You Will Not Lose’

This time, Musk reacted to Carlson’s interview with Tristan, who, along with his brother, was released from house arrest in Romania last week.

Speaking about the two women involved in the case, Tristan said, “My personal assistant and her friend got thrown in prison with me,” and their crime was “inviting one of the alleged victims to a birthday party that I wasn’t even at.”

Why It’s Important: The Tate brothers, holding dual U.S. and British citizenship, were placed under house arrest while an investigation looked into allegations of abuse from seven women. These women were allegedly lured with false claims of relationships.

Initially, the brothers were in police custody starting from Dec. 29 last year.

Andrew is a former professional kickboxer who gained notoriety for his online rants advocating male dominance, female submission, and the pursuit of wealth.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Musk Questioned About Partying With Andrew Tate: ‘To The Best Of My Knowledge, I Have Never Met Him’