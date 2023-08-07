What's Going On With Microsoft Monday?

Microsoft Corp MSFT is preparing to integrate its AI-powered Bing Chat to mobile browsers.

Microsoft initially restricted Bing Chat since its launch in February to Microsoft's own Edge browser. Microsoft started opening up to Chrome and Safari desktop browsers in July under its testing for full third-party browser support.

Microsoft is opening it up to all mobile browsers after offering Bing Chat in separate Android and iOS mobile apps, the Vefge reports.

There have also been over 1 million chats on Bing Chat and over 750 million images generated using the service.

Windows Copilot, powered by Bing Chat, will be soon available under Windows 11. Microsoft is currently testing this sidebar in builds of Windows 11 and looks to likely roll out to all Windows 11 users later this year.

Microsoft's move also comes amid reports indicating Apple Inc AAPL is quietly working on artificial intelligence tools that could challenge those of OpenAI Inc's ChatGPT and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Bard.

Reportedly, Apple looks to leverage cutting-edge generative AI technologies, like LLMs, specifically for mobile.

Apple has created a chatbot service dubbed "Apple GPT."

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.69% at $330.08 on the last check Monday.