What's Going On With Apple Stock Monday?

Apple Inc AAPL is ramping up its expertise in generative AI as it is in for a hiring spree for multiple roles in California, Seattle, Paris, and Beijing to work on large language models (LLMs) for iPhones and iPads.

Apple eyes leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technologies, like LLMs, specifically for mobile.

Also Read: Apple Q3 Sneaks Past Estimates On Services Strength, But Stock Drops As iPhone, iPad Revenues Come In Light

The job ads indicate its focus on ambitious long-term research projects likely to impact the company and its products, Financial Times reports.

CEO Tim Cook called AI and machine learning critical to every product.

Apple boosted research and development spending, partly attributed to generative AI.

Apps can operate faster and more securely by running AI software on phones without relying on an internet connection or sending data to the cloud, enhancing privacy protection.

Privacy is essential to Apple's marketing pitch, and some roles focus on privacy-preserving AI experiences on mobile devices.

The company seeks to enhance multimedia capabilities, including generating image/video content for visual actions and multi-turn interactions.

In Paris, Apple is aggressively hiring AI talent and plans to expand its presence in the city.

In 2020, Apple snapped up AI start-up Xnor to consolidate its position in AI.

Previous reports indicated that Apple is quietly working on AI tools that could challenge those of OpenAI Inc, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL. Also, Apple has created a chatbot service that some engineers call "Apple GPT."

AAPL Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.23% at $182.40 premarket on the last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.