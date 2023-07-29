Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, strongly criticized Chair James Comer (R-KY) for not making a crucial transcript available to the public, issuing a “secret subpoena,” and following a “troubling pattern” of hiding information.

What Happened: Raskin’s 11-page letter comes after a hearing with IRS agents who claimed the Department of Justice mishandled the Hunter Biden case ahead of closed-door testimony by Hunter associate Devon Archer, Axios reported.

Raskin accused Comer of concealing key evidence to advance a false narrative about his investigation into Joe Biden. “This failure to release a transcript is the latest in your troubling pattern of concealing key evidence in order to advance a false and distorted narrative about your ‘investigation of Joe Biden,'” Raskin wrote.

Why It Matters: Raskin’s recent letter criticizes Comer for not being transparent with Democrats about whistleblowers, mischaracterizing obtained bank records, and relying on questionable witnesses.

Raskin had previously also accused Comer of not operating in good faith on the committee, misrepresenting the investigation into the Bidens, and refusing to share the alleged Hunter Biden laptop with the minority.

Meanwhile, Archer, who faced a conviction for fraud in 2018, is anticipated to provide testimony stating that during meetings with foreign business partners, Hunter Biden had his father on speakerphone.

