Zuckerberg Not Keen To Stream Cage Fight On Musk's X: Insists A 'More Reliable' Platform For Charity Event

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shot back at Elon Musk’s choice of a streaming platform for their highly anticipated cage fight, insisting on a “more reliable platform” to ensure the success of their fundraising efforts for veterans.

What Happened: In response to Musk’s announcement that the “cage match” between the two tech giants would be “live-streamed on X,” with the proceeds going to charity for veterans, Zuckerberg has now expressed skepticism.

Taking to Threads, Meta CEO conveyed his doubts about using X, formerly Twitter, as the streaming platform for their fight, arguing that a more dependable alternative should be considered.

Zuckerberg might be pointing at Facebook or Instagram as both have a built-in fundraising feature, unlike Musk’s X.

Not the one to back down, Musk quickly took to his social media platform and shared a news report about Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger — all facing outages, saying, “You mean these platforms?”

In a separate Threads post, Zuckerberg expressed his readiness to face Musk and proposed Aug. 26 as the potential date for the showdown. He also doubted Musk’s confirmation and vowed to persist in competing with trained individuals, irrespective of the outcome of this particular event.

Why It’s Important: The challenge between Zuckerberg and Musk has been making headlines since June, when Meta CEO initially agreed to Musk’s proposal for the cage match.

At the end of July, Zuckerberg reportedly told Meta employees that he wasn’t certain if the fight would occur.

