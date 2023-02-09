Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Because Musk's Tweet Impressions Are Falling: Report

Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer because Musk was unhappy about the impressions of his own tweets, according to a Thursday report from Platformer. Musk reportedly asked a group of Twitter engineers why his impressions were falling on Tuesday.

You’re Fired: A principal engineer at Twitter showed Musk internal data from Twitter, as well as Google trends, that showed declining search interest in Musk, according to Platformer. It’s understandable that Musk’s search interest and tweet impressions would have been higher around the time of the Twitter purchase.

Musk apparently wasn’t thrilled with the explanation. According to the report, Musk fired the engineer on the spot. Platformer said it is withholding the name of the employee who was fired to save them from harassment.

In addition to Musk firing an employee because of his own view counts, the Platformer report also outlines other problems at Twitter, including ongoing operational chaos.

“As the adage goes, ‘you ship your org chart,’” a current employee told Platformer. “It’s chaos here right now, so we’re shipping chaos.”

Trouble In Paradise? The Tesla CEO purchased Twitter in November 2022. Since then, many users, mostly Democrats, have left the platform, according to a report from Buzzfeed.

In addition to users who have left, Twitter has been dealing with a slew of technical issues, including bugs and outages.

Photo via Shutterstock.