Elon Musk's X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Now Allows Verified Users To Download Videos: Here's How

Elon Musk’s Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” has finally introduced a much-anticipated feature that allows users to download videos. However, there is one condition.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk announced the latest feature on the platform, saying that verified users on the platform, that means people who pay the tech billionaire $8 a month, can now download videos, but only if the content creator allows it.

The process to download is pretty straightforward.

However, the tech mogul hinted that an upcoming upgrade would simplify the process even further — allowing users to download videos by merely tapping and holding, much like saving pictures.

How To Download Videos on ‘X’: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step I: Find the video you want to download and tap to open it in full-screen mode.

Step II: Look for the “…” icon on the upper right corner of the video player.

Step III: Tap the “…” icon to reveal the download option.

Step IV: If the content creator has allowed downloads, the video will start downloading to your device.

Why It’s Important: For the unversed, the verified platform subscription comes with perks like the coveted blue checkmark, fewer ads and the ability to post longer videos.

However, this ability to post longer videos proved to be a headache for Musk and his team as users started posting complete movies like “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” and “Need for Speed.”



