What An Irony! Trump Walks On Stage As Line From Song About 'Going to Prison' Plays In Background

On Friday, the Republican National Party hosted the 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. During the event, former President Donald Trump stepped on stage — just as a song with lyrics about going to prison played in the background.

As soon as Trump set foot on the stage, the audience caught the lyrics, "One could end up going to prison, one just might be president" from Brooks & Dunn's Only In America.

According to Mediaite, during his speech, Trump promised to "obliterate the deep state," adding "[If] I weren't running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I were losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me."

The event followed the announcement of new charges by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in its investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The recent charges in the special counsel's investigation focus on an alleged effort by Trump and his associates to erase video surveillance footage requested by a federal grand jury in June 2022.

At present, the former president is confronting 40 federal counts concerning the intentional retention of top-secret information and the obstruction of government efforts to recover the materials.

Charges are also expected to be filed against Trump in two cases involving efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Additionally, the DOJ's investigation into Trump's actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol might be nearing a conclusion.

Trump has so far been indicted twice this year. Reports suggest that the former president might even face a third indictment.

