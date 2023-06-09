Mark Zuckerberg does not seem threatened by Apple Inc.’s AAPL Vision Pro mixed reality headset, as he said it does not contain any remarkable technological breakthroughs that Meta Platforms Inc META has not already thought of for its own cheaper device.

What Happened: In a recent company-wide meeting with Meta employees, Zuckerberg laid out his thoughts about Apple’s Vision Pro headset, stating that it did not offer any “magical” technological advancements they had not already explored, reported The Verge.

Zuckerberg, however, said he hadn’t seen the device yet.

Emphasizing the divergence in values and vision between the two companies, Zuckerberg highlighted Meta’s Quest 3 headset, which is set to be priced at $499, a stark contrast to the Vision Pro’s hefty price tag of $3,499.

“I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important,” Zuckerberg told employees at the company’s headquarters. “We innovate to make sure that our products are as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible, and that is a core part of what we do.”

Despite Meta’s initial unease leading up to Apple’s announcement, Zuckerberg’s confidence remained intact as he articulated his vision for the Quest series, centered around interactive experiences and physical engagement, in contrast to Apple’s seemingly solitary approach, the report noted.

He said, “Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself,” adding that it could be the “vision of the future of computing” but “not the one I want.”

Why It’s Important: Analysts have long been discussing whether the Cupertino, California-based tech giant will be able to create the same buzz around the headset as it had during the launch of the iPhone.

Tech experts who have demoed the test Vision Pro headsets have mostly given positive feedback, but with two significant points that raise skepticism: the weight and price tag.

Given that they constructed the Vision Pro with an aluminum alloy frame, the device weighs heavier than its affordable counterparts like Meta Quest 3 and other VR headsets made from lightweight plastic.

