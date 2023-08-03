'The Internet Is Dead And The Planet's On Fire': Meet 'Bad Trader' App — A Community Focused On Financial Markets

There's a new app on the Street that is designed to embrace speculation, and help young traders take calculated risks in an environment where community, neon lights, and foul language can roam free — and its CEO is a 28-year-old physicist-turned options expert.

What Happened: "Bad Trader," owned by IG Group Holdings ADR IGGHY, is the brainchild of Tastylive CEO Tom Sonsoff. The app is geared toward the growing number of young investors, and it aims to help users understand calculated risks and when to take them through live streams and chat rooms.

Data from 2022 showed that 41% of Gen Z and 38% of Millennial respondents reported owning individual stocks, Bad Trader's press release said, with social media becoming the leading source of financial information for them.

Also Read: Biden Plans To Cut Deficit By $2.6 Trillion — By Making The IRS Paperless? Janet Yellen Explains.

Julia Spina, CEO of Bad Trader, is directly taking on brokerage apps like Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD and eToro, attempting to seize the trend by offering a finance app that echoes the community-driven, interactive nature of platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X.

"I got into trading because the internet is dead and the planet’s on fire," Spina said. “Trading is exciting, it’s challenging, it’s a great way to stay informed on current events.”

The concept of super-apps is already gaining traction, with Elon Musk eyeing the transformation of X into a comprehensive service platform, with rumors that he's planning on integrating a brokerage service in the app.

While X and other platforms are still grappling with integrating trading into their services, Bad Trader looks like it already made its move, as the app is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

Read next: A Triple Triumph: 3 Market Leaders Break Into Profitability — Here’s Who Defied The Odds

Photo: Bad Trader