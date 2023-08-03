13-inch MacBook Air M2 Is Down To $949, After A $150 Discount

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is available at a new all-time low price of $949, beating the discount during last month's Amazon Prime Day sale.

What Is The Deal: The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is available at a discount of $150 on B&H Photo, bringing down the price to $949. This is better than the previous discount of $120.

The deal is available on the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD combination. It applies to all four color options: Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight.

MacBook Air Features: Launched in 2022, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that is 25% brighter than its predecessor.

If you are looking for a compact and powerful notebook, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is one of the best options. It weighs just 2.7 pounds, making it a great companion for getting work done on the go.

Powered by the M2 chip, the MacBook Air promises all-day battery life thanks to Apple’s highly efficient silicon.

Regarding connectivity options, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6. You can hook up the MacBook Air to an external monitor using the Thunderbolt port. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included, too, in case you have a pair of hi-res wired headphones.

Image credits – Shutterstock

