Get The AirPods Pro 2 At An All Time Low Price With A $50 Discount

The AirPods Pro 2 are available at an attractive discount of $50, bringing down the effective price to $199 on Amazon. This is an all-time low price on Apple's latest generation of AirPods Pro earbuds.

What Is The Deal: The AirPods Pro 2 are down to their all-time low price of $199 on Amazon, after a $50 discount.

AirPods Pro 2 Features: The AirPods Pro 2 offer two times better active noise cancellation (ANC) experience than their predecessor.

The AirPods Pro promises a richer audio experience with smarter noise cancellation and a more immersive sound experience. You can also customize the fit to your liking with four pairs of silicone tips. A good fit also improves the noise cancellation.

See Also: Get The 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Chip At A $1,250 Discount

Apple has also increased the battery life – the AirPods Pro 2 are rated to offer 30 hours of listening time, which is 6 hours more than the first-gen AirPods Pro.

Powered by the H2 chip and custom-built drivers, the AirPods Pro 2 promises a richer audio experience with deep bass and rich high notes. The AirPods Pro 2 also supports features like adaptive transparency and spatial audio.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: You Can Get Yourself An Apple Watch With Fall Detection Starting At $219 On Amazon

Disclosure: This article was composed and investigated by the Benzinga team. Our aim is to spotlight products and services that may pique your curiosity. In the event you make a purchase, we might earn a modest portion of the revenue from the sale through our affiliates. However, it does not influence our recommendations, and we do not endorse a product. We function independently from our advertising team.