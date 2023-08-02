What's Going On With Lucid Stock?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 6.5% to $6.80 during Wednesday's session. Stocks across sectors are trading lower after Fitch downgraded the long-term credit rating of the United States. This has weighed on market sentiment and pressured growth sectors.

Lucid, as an EV startup, requires significant capital for research, development,and production expansion. A credit rating downgrade of the U.S. government may result in higher interest rates and tighter credit conditions, making it more challenging and costly for Lucid to raise funds through debt offerings or attract investment from lenders and investors.

The EV industry is becoming increasingly competitive, with established automakers and new startups vying for market share. Economic uncertainties caused by a credit rating downgrade may intensify competition, impacting Lucid's ability to attract customers and investors in a more cautious market environment.

What Happened With Fitch?

In a move that sent shockwaves through global markets, Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States’ sovereign credit grade from AAA to AA+. This downgrade, echoing a move by S&P Global more than a decade ago, comes as a result of several concerning factors affecting the nation’s fiscal management...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID has a 52-week high of $20.62 and a 52-week low of $5.46.