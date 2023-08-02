'Miracle' Weightloss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy Can 'Pull The Trigger' For Eating Disorders

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2023 8:58 AM | 1 min read

The widespread promotion of the ‘miracle’ weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are contributing to harmful diet culture and weight stigma, says Debra Wells-Hopey, as Castanet reports.

Concerns Over Ozempic’s Promotion: Wells-Hopey is a recovered anorexic and a program manager for Eating Disorders Nova Scotia. She highlighted that the promotion of such drugs often “pulls the trigger” for people prone to eating disorders — so for them, Ozempic could be “a one-way fast-track ticket.”

Impact on Patients: Specialists argue that the mass promotion of Ozempic and similar drugs reinforces the idea that weight loss should always be a goal. Ali Eberhardt, a dietitian expressed concern over the potential triggering effect of such promotions on patients.

“Any time there’s mass media coverage about different strategies … to  achieve short-term weight loss, that is obviously going to be something that is a trigger for our patients and clients,” 

