'Miracle' Weightloss Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy Can 'Pull The Trigger' For Eating Disorders

The widespread promotion of the ‘miracle’ weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are contributing to harmful diet culture and weight stigma, says Debra Wells-Hopey, as Castanet reports.

Concerns Over Ozempic’s Promotion: Wells-Hopey is a recovered anorexic and a program manager for Eating Disorders Nova Scotia. She highlighted that the promotion of such drugs often “pulls the trigger” for people prone to eating disorders — so for them, Ozempic could be “a one-way fast-track ticket.”

Impact on Patients: Specialists argue that the mass promotion of Ozempic and similar drugs reinforces the idea that weight loss should always be a goal. Ali Eberhardt, a dietitian expressed concern over the potential triggering effect of such promotions on patients.

“Any time there’s mass media coverage about different strategies … to achieve short-term weight loss, that is obviously going to be something that is a trigger for our patients and clients,”

