What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock Tuesday?

Meta Platforms Inc META looks to launch artificial intelligence-powered chatbots with different personalities in September to foster engagement on its social media platforms.

The chatbots, known as "personas," can engage in human-like discussions with the platform's nearly 4 billion users, with some taking the form of different characters, like Abraham Lincoln or a surfer offering travel advice, Financial Times reports.

The chatbots will help to provide a new search function, offer recommendations, and provide a fun product for users to interact with.

Meta's move comes as it aims to attract and retain users amid competition from TikTok and capitalize on the growing excitement around AI since the launch of Microsoft Corp MSFT-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT.

These chatbots could also collect significant amounts of user interest data, enabling Meta to better target them with relevant content and advertisements.

Meta has been investing in generative AI technology, releasing a commercial version of a large language model called Llama 2 to power its chatbots.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, envisions AI agents that can act as assistants and coaches and help users interact with businesses and creators. The company aims to develop a variety of AI agents with different roles and capabilities.

In addition to chatbots for user engagement, Meta is also working on AI agents to assist businesses with customer service and internal productivity for its staff.

Longer-term plans for Meta include exploring the development of avatar chatbots in the metaverse, further emphasizing the company's commitment to AI and the potential applications of these technologies in future virtual environments.

Meta may implement technology to screen users' questions and automate checks on the chatbots' output to ensure accuracy and avoid rule-breaking speech.

Meta has been seeking to procure tens of thousands of GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), vital for powering large language models and generative AI technology.

Snap Inc SNAP introduced its "My AI" feature, including a single-friendly chatbot.

Instagram has been testing an AI chat option for its platform, enabling users to chat with an AI chatbot similar to Snapchat's My AI. Meta also shared leveraging AI technology to improve ads ranking.

Price Action: META shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $318.18 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.