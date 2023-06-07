Snapchat's My AI Fizzled Out, But Instagram's Betting on a Chatbot Charm Offensive

Meta Platforms, Inc META is testing a new feature on Instagram after rapidly adopting generative AI technology and incorporating it into various features across its platforms, including ads.

Instagram is testing an AI chat option for its platform, enabling users to chat with an AI chatbot to ask questions and get advice in their direct messages, ZDNet reports.

The chatbot would also have 30 personalities users could pick from to meet their needs best.

Instagram's chatbot is similar in purpose and design to Snap Inc SNAP Snapchat's My AI, which failed to gain traction.

In May, Meta disclosed expanding the integration of augmented reality into Reels Ads and Facebook Stories, enabling brands like Sephora and Tiffany & Co to tap the Gen Z audience.

Meta also added features to make Reels Ads more interactive, including a more prominent button with additional advertiser information on Facebook and Instagram Reels ads.

Meta also shared leveraging AI technology to improve ads ranking.

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.38% at $270.10 premarket on the last check Wednesday.