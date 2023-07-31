Nikola Starts Production Of 'Saleable' Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks With 500-Mile Range

Nikola Corporation NKLA has commenced production of its hydrogen fuel cell electric truck.

What Happened: “The Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, with a range of up to 500 miles, is officially in production,” Nikola said in a post.

The post was adjoined by a picture of several individuals working on what is deemed to be the basic frame of the upcoming truck. The new announcement is in line with Nikola’s earlier predictions of starting serial production of the first saleable truck in July.

The fuel cell truck is based on an electric drivetrain similar to the Nikola Tre BEVs and is expected to have a maximum range of 500 miles, provide up to 536 horsepower, and a fuel time of 20 minutes or less.

Why It Matters: Nikola was looking to introduce its hydrogen-based truck this quarter. In May, Nikola said that it has received orders for 140 hydrogen fuel cell trucks. Earlier in the day, however, Nikola announced an agreement in which J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc will purchase 13 Nikola zero-emission Class 8 EV trucks including three hydrogen fuel cell Nikola electric vehicles

“We are thrilled that the industry leader for supply-chain solutions has chosen our Nikola Class 8 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks to use for their operations,” Nikola CEO Michael Lohscheller said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Nio Rolls Out 100 Power Swap Stations In A Month In Rush To Meet Yearly Goal