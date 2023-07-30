Will Peter Schiff's 'Tweet' Renaming Idea Grab Elon Musk's Attention In Twitter's 'X' Era?

Twitter’s rebranding as ‘X’ under Elon Musk’s ownership has taken an intriguing turn as veteran stockbroker Peter Schiff proposed an unconventional name change for tweets.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Schiff took to Twitter, now X, to suggest a novel term for tweets – “Xchanges.

While Musk has not yet confirmed the adoption of the new term, his previous remarks about referring to tweets as “X’s” indicate his openness to creative changes.

It is important to note here that during the weekend, users also spotted the “Tweet” button was replaced with “Post,” albeit for a brief period.

Earlier, in another response to a user who inquired whether the platform’s users would now be called “Xers.” In his characteristically cryptic manner, Musk replied, “We will have no name.”

Why It’s Important: After acquiring the platform in October 2022 for a staggering $44 billion, Musk orchestrated a major rebranding effort earlier this month.

Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo, which had symbolized the platform for over a decade, was replaced with a fresh emblem, signaling a new chapter under the banner of “X.”

The Twitter co-creator and former CEO Jack Dorsey also commented on this change, stating that rebranding might not be “essential,” but it could be a plausible path forward.

