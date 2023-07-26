Twitter Snatches @X Handle At Last — But How Much Did Elon Musk Pay for It?

After rebranding Twitter to “X,” Elon Musk has sparked curiosity about whether he obtained the coveted @X handle for free or paid a hefty sum.

What Happened: The mysterious-looking Twitter account with the username “@X” has now officially replaced @Twitter. The old Twitter handle now directs users to the new @X.

The internet quickly caught wind of the newly christened @X handle. Currently, the amount Musk paid, if any, for the @X handle remains undisclosed, leaving room for speculation and theories to abound.

One theory suggests that he may have struck a deal with the account’s previous owner, Gene X Hwang, who was willing to part with the handle if the offer made sense.

Hwang, who previously said that he didn’t have a predetermined figure in mind for selling the account’s name, leaving the door open for speculations on the amount Musk might have paid, if anything at all, reported TechCrunch. Although, comparisons have been drawn to the sale of coveted Instagram handles, which often fetch thousands of dollars.

Another theory suggests that the tech billionaire might have acquired the handle without paying anything.

Why It’s Important: Prior to the @X acquisition, Musk transformed Twitter’s iconic blue-and-white bird logo. The revamped logo featured a striking black-and-white “X” design, sparking curiosity and conversation among millions of users on the platform.

Meanwhile, in January, it was reported that Twitter, now “X,” could sell usernames of old accounts via online auctions. Musk also wanted to free up to 1.5 billion usernames by eliminating inactive accounts.

