After Elon Musk Reveals Twitter's Rebranding, 'Tweets' To Be Replaced By This...

Elon Musk, Tesla Inc CEO and the owner of Twitter Inc., has hinted that the Tweets will now be called “X’s.” While an official confirmation is yet to be announced, Musk’s tweet comes at a time when the billionaire is giving a new makeover to the bird app.
What Happened: In a Twitter exchange, Sawyer Merritt, Co-founder of Twin Birch and a self-proclaimed Tesla investor, questioned if tweets will also have a different name after the platform was rebranded to “X”.
Responding to Sawyer, Musk tweeted “X’s.”
Why It Matters: Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as ‘X’, including replacing the iconic bird logo with an ‘X’ mark, has sparked a mixed response.
Musk is confident that the change the logo will ultimately be accepted by users. While the term “tweeting” was adopted from a third party, Musk remains confident that users will eventually embrace the rebranded platform.
