MagSafe Discount, Netflix's Decision On Apple Vision Pro, Pricey iPhone 15 And More: Appleverse Highlights This Week

This week in the Appleverse, we saw a range of developments, from discounted MagSafe battery packs to the potential price tag of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here’s a look at the top stories:

MagSafe Battery Pack Discount: The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is currently available at a rare discount on Amazon. The battery pack, compatible with the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series, can boost your iPhone’s battery life by up to 70%. Read the full article here.

Koreans Switching to iPhones: A Gallup Korea survey revealed a shift in smartphone preferences among young South Koreans, with 65% of them buying iPhones over Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The survey also indicated that millennials and Gen-Z users are increasingly buying iPhones because they are more premium and expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy phones. Read the full article here.

Netflix and Apple Vision Pro: Netflix has reportedly decided against developing a native app for Apple Inc’s AAPL first-generation mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. However, users could still access their favorite content on the Vision Pro through the existing Netflix app for iPad. Read the full article here.

iPhone Shipments: Despite a 24% decline in smartphone shipments in the US during the June quarter, iPhone shipments fell by a considerably lower 6%, according to Counterpoint Research data. This resilience helped Apple increase its market share of shipments in the June quarter. Read the full article here.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Tag: Analysts suggest that the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with a significantly higher price tag, potentially reaching up to $1,299. The superior features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, including an advanced Telephoto lens with periscope technology, could justify the cost escalation. Read the full article here.

Image Via Shutterstock