Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Pinterest, Live Nation And The Positivity Around Palantir

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "Pinterest Co-Founder and Executives Sell Into a Rally," Connor Smith writes that Evan Sharp, the co-founder and director of Pinterest Inc PINS, took advantage of the rise in the company's stock earlier this month by selling over 166,000 shares and cashing in $5.1 million. Analysts are becoming increasingly optimistic about Pinterest, and the company is expected to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday, Smith adds.
In "GM Is Next Up to Face Labor Strife. It Could Present a Buying Opportunity in the Stock," Al Root says that, based on its history and current negotiations with the United Auto Workers, auto manufacturer General Motors Co GM could be a great buying opportunity.
In "Live Nation Sales Surge. Demand for Concerts Isn’t Going to Let Up, Say Analysts," Angela Palumbo writes that Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV has continued to see its stock jump thanks to the seemingly neverending craving for in-person concerts.
In "Tesla Is a Magnet for News. What That Means for the Stock," Root breaks down the latest news surrounding Tesla Inc TSLA, including a California investigation into the company's autonomous driving features and the controversy surrounding Tesla's actual range per charge, and its implications for the company.
In "Palantir Stock Spikes After Analyst Says to Buy ‘The Messi of AI,'" Eric J. Savitz writes that Wedbush technology analyst Dan Ives helped boost the stock of Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR on Friday after arguing that the company is "poised to be a major player in this AI Revolution over the next decade."
