Twitter’s latest iPhone update bids farewell to its iconic bird logo, embracing the "X," but not without drawing sharp criticism from tech expert Mark Gurman, who deems the makeover "haphazardly" executed.

What Happened: After making changes in Twitter for Android earlier this week, Elon Musk-led rebranding efforts have now nuked the iconic-blue bird logo on the microblogging site’s iPhone and iPad app.

Gurman has criticized the update, saying that while the ‘X’ has taken over the app’s icon and parts of the interface, references to “Twitter” and “Tweet” still linger, creating confusion for users.

Moreover, the premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, remains untouched by the ‘X’ makeover, leaving subscribers uncertain about its future identity.

On the other hand, the Mac app remains separate from the “X” rebranding for now. Gurman said that Twitter for Mac hasn’t seen updates in nine months

Why It's Important: Earlier this week, Musk surprised the world with his latest move to rebrand Twitter as ‘X' and replaced the iconic bird logo with a black and white “X” emblem.

It was previously reported that Twitter's brand value suffered a devastating blow — ranging from $4 billion to as much as $20 billion — after Musk took these actions.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey commented on Musk’s latest actions stating that the ultimate measure of the rebranded platform would be the "utility it provides," not its name.

