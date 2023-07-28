What's Going On With Lucid Motors Stock Today?

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares are trading higher Friday. On Thursday, the EV company shared a picture of its Sapphire model on the production line.

What To Know:

Lucid Motors shared a photo of its limited-production, super-sports sedan Sapphire model EV on Twitter. “The world’s first luxury electric super-sports sedan will be available soon,” the company wrote in the social media post. The vehicle will be available in the U.S. for $249,000.

Shares of LCID are up more than 8% on above-average trading volume Friday and have gained nearly 35% over the last month. According to Benzinga Pro, more than 40 million LCID shares have already been traded, compared to the stock's 100-day average of just under 42.3 million shares.

Lucid Motors will release its second quarter financial reports on Aug. 7 after markets close and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Related News: What's Going On With WeTrade Group Stock?

WETG Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Lucid Motors shares are trading 8.13% higher at $7.45 at the time of publication.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid Group, Inc.



