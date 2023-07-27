Indonesia Woos Tesla, BYD And Other Automakers With Favorable Incentives For EV Production

Tesla Inc. TSLA is among several automakers being courted by Indonesia as the country intensifies its efforts to attract global automakers, Teslarati reports.

Indonesia’s Attractive Incentives: High-level discussions have been taking place between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indonesian officials, including President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Senior Cabinet Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, since 2020. The country’s rich nickel reserves, crucial for battery production, have been a significant part of the negotiations.

“Tomorrow, we are going to finalize incentives that we are going to give to any EV investment in Indonesia,” said Pandjaitan, indicating the country’s readiness to compete with others like Vietnam and Thailand for the investments of major automakers.

Indonesia is reportedly planning to offer substantial incentives to companies, including Tesla and BYD Co Ltd BYDDF BYDDY, and is willing to benchmark their offers against other countries vying for the same companies.

Image via Shutterstock