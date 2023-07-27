Google's Early Lead Puts Alphabet Ahead Of Microsoft In AI Race: Tech Investor Gene Munster

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management says that Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL holds a significant edge over Microsoft Corp. MSFT in the race for AI supremacy, thanks to its extensive search history data, Business Insider reports.
Google’s Decade-Long Advantage: Munster points out that Google‘s earlier head start over Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, gives Alphabet a distinct advantage.
“It’s advantage Google over here, not just because of the valuation difference,”
“I’m in the belief that Google, their 20-year lead in search is going to inform better AI decisions. We don’t see it in the products today, I think that they will deliver on that, ultimately I think that’s going to be good for ad revenue,” Munster said.
Alphabet vs. Microsoft: While Alphabet’s stock surged 6% following Q2 results that beat analysts’ expectations, Microsoft’s stock slipped 4% after reporting slowing revenue in its Azure cloud business. Munster believes that Microsoft is a “light-year gap” away from delivering its A.I. promises.
