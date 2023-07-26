Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO

Dividend Yield: 13.30%

13.30% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14.5 on May 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14.5 on May 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and cut the price target from $16 to $14 on May 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Mark Devries maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and cut the price target from $16 to $14 on May 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: Two Harbors Investment posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN

Dividend Yield: 13.02%

13.02% Wells Fargo analyst Timothy O’Shea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut price target from $11.5 to $11.25 on May 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

analyst Timothy O’Shea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut price target from $11.5 to $11.25 on May 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%. Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.75 on Oct. 28, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.75 on Oct. 28, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: Trinity Capital reported the commitment of $30 million in growth capital to support Revelle's efforts in developing aesthetic solutions that deliver meaningful results for women and reliable outcomes for practitioners.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX

Dividend Yield: 12.89%

12.89% Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $7 to $6 on May 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $7 to $6 on May 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7.5 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7.5 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: TPG RE Finance Trust posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Read More: AT&T Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts