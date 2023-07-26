Redditors Complain About Google Pixel Overheating - Can Android 14 Update Fix It?

Redditors in the GooglePixel subreddit have raised concerns over persistent overheating issues plaguing their Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL-owned Google Pixel phones, but with the highly-anticipated Android 14 update on the horizon, the question remains: will the new software release bring the much-needed resolution?

What Happened: On Tuesday, a Reddit user expressed frustration with their new Google Pixel 7a, which seemed to have an unrelenting heat issue. The user said the phone always remained warm to the touch even after a month of use.

Other users chimed in with similar experiences, citing concerns about the phone’s temperature when using GPS or apps like Chrome and Reddit.

One user suggested that the overheating might be related to the new Google Tensor processor introduced in the latest Pixel models. Another user recommended a factory reset as a potential fix, though not everyone succeeded with this solution.

On Twitter(now called X), Google Pixel users have also been sharing their grievances.

The comments and posts shared by users hint at disappointment, with some expressing their decision to switch to other brands like Apple Inc. AAPL due to the persisting problem.

Google’s Response: In May, Google acknowledged the reports of Android devices overheating and suffering from accelerated battery drain. The company identified the root cause as a backend change in the Google app that unintentionally led to these issues. At the time, Google said that it would roll out a fix that immediately offers a solution to affect affected users without requiring any action on their part.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments on the overheating issue.

The Android 14 Update: Meanwhile, the Android 14 beta program has been in full swing, with Android 14 Beta 4 being the latest release during the Reddit complaints. Google aims to release the final version of Android 14 by the end of the summer of 2023.

With the update, Google is introducing new APIs that allow users to check their device’s battery health, giving insights into the number of charge cycles and the battery’s remaining capacity.

Why It’s Important: Many users on Reddit have said that after updating their smartphones to Android 14 Beta 4, heating issues seem to be fixed.

