'@X' Marks The Spot: Mystery Account In Focus As Musk's Twitter Makeover Sparks 'Very Interesting Times'

The world is making assumptions about Twitter‘s rebranding to ‘X’ courtesy of Elon Musk. While most users are busy taking guesses and making assumptions, the Twitter account owner with username ‘@x’ is going through “very interesting times” as the handle’s bio reads.

What Happened: Elon Musk, on Sunday, announced that Twitter will now be called ‘X,'. Since then, the internet can’t stop reacting to anything related to the matter. Meanwhile, a Twitter account with the username ‘@x’ is in focus now. The mysterious-looking Twitter account is going viral for obvious reasons.

While Musk’s team has executed the new X logo on the site and is gradually making more changes to the app, the official Twitter account (now X) is still @twitter. With everything being revamped, the handle for the company should ideally be what the mystery user has already taken.

Elon Musk’s parody account first highlighted the account.

Interestingly, the user changed its bio to “very interesting times” soon after the tweet went viral. There’s no display picture or cover image of the user, but the location is set to San Francisco. It would be indeed rather “very interesting” to see who gets control of that account.

While that’s yet to be uncovered, there are many other questions regarding the rebranding. Like, what will the posts be called if not tweets? Will the URL also change? And what will happen to the app? It remains to be seen.

