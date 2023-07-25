2 Legacy Auto Giants Behind Most Vehicle Recalls So Far This Year — Tesla Outside Top 10

While many automakers faced recalls this year, Ford Motor Co F took the lead with the highest number of recalls, impacting a significant number of vehicles.

What Happened: According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford issued 31 vehicle recalls in 2023, affecting over 4.1 million vehicles. Following closely is Stellantis NV STLA, formerly Chrysler, with 26 recalls impacting 1.7 million vehicles.

Ford’s recalls covered various issues, including backover prevention, airbags, powertrain, and hydraulic service brakes. For Stellantis/Chrysler, most recalls were related to the electrical system or powertrain.

Who Else? Other manufacturers with a notable number of recalls include BMW of North America, Forest River, Navistar, Nissan North America, Jayco, Mercedes Benz USA, Daimler Trucks North America, Jaguar Land Rover North America, Volkswagen Group of America, and American Honda Motor Co.

Interestingly, despite Honda issuing only 11 recalls, it potentially affected 2.9 million vehicles, surpassing even Chrysler’s 26 recalls.

In the last month alone, Ford issued four recalls impacting over 1 million vehicles, highlighting the significance of the issue.

Tesla Inc TSLA, the EV giant, has issued 10 recalls in 2023 so far, impacting approximately 380,000 vehicles. These recalls included vehicles, equipment, tires, and child seats, with both physical fixes and over-the-air updates being implemented.

