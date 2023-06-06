Ford Recalls Over 125,000 Hybrid EVs On Fire Risks; Remedy To Be Available By Q4

Ford Motor Co F is recalling over 125,000 hybrid electric vehicles, citing an increased risk of fire.

What Happened: As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, the 125,322 affected vehicles include certain 2020-2023 Escape, 2022-2023 Maverick, and 2021-2023 Corsair vehicles. The vehicles are either hybrid electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The engine may fail prematurely, causing engine oil and/or fuel vapor to leak near ignition sources, increasing the risk of fire, Ford said. The automaker is yet to identify a possible remedy to the issue and expects it to be available by the fourth quarter.

The company has also advised users to shut off the engine in case of unexpected engine noises, vehicle power reduction, or smoke.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Ford also issued recalls for 142,734 of certain 2015-2019 Lincoln MKC vehicles citing risks of fire even when parked.

