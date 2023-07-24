Taliban Calls US An Obstacle To International Recognition Of Afghanistan: 'Countries Not Under Pressure Of America...Can Recognize Us'

Taliban-appointed defence minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said that the U.S. is an obstacle to Afghanistan’s international recognition, according to ANI News.

What Happened: In an interview with an Arabic news television channel, Mujahid stated that the Taliban has met all the requirements for international recognition. However, some countries are refusing to recognise Afghanistan under pressure from the United States.

“We’ve completed the requirements that a government should have. There aren’t any requirements left to be met so that the world won’t recognize us as a result. It might take some time for them to be ready to recognize us, but we ask countries that are not under the pressure of America and can recognize us, to recognize the government of Afghanistan. In particular, we ask the world’s powerful Islamic countries to recognize us, and this is in the interest of all the countries," Mujahid said.

“Al-Qaeda doesn’t exist in Afghanistan. How can we fight against those who do not exist, do not control any area of Afghanistan, and do not even have a strategy for our country? In my view, what Joe Biden said was in some way an acknowledgement of this truth, but this doesn’t show our cooperation with America. We do not need the cooperation of any country,” he added.

Why It Matters: Mujahid’s comments come amid ongoing international debates about recognizing the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is prepared to communicate with the international community to address its concerns.

“The recognition will keep us from being internationally isolated. Both for security and other purposes, it will be helpful to Afghanistan,” said Aziz Marij, a political analyst.

Photo by ResoluteSupportMedia on Flickr