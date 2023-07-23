Elon Musk, Marques Brownlee Clash Over Twitter Rebranding: 'Old Habits Die Hard,' Says Popular Tech YouTuber

Marques Brownlee, a well-known tech influencer, questioned the continued use of the term “tweets” in the new era of X.com.
What Happened: Brownlee, with a Twitter handle [MKBHD], expressed his views with a tweet “I’m still gonna call it Twitter,” amid talks of Twitter’s owner Elon Musk renaming the platform.
Responding to Browlee, Musk said, “Not for long.”
Brownlee hit back with a question, “Old habits die hard. Aren’t these still called tweets?”
Musk is yet to respond to the tweet at the time of writing this article.
Why It Matters: The question comes amidst the transformation of Twitter into X.com, a change spearheaded by Musk. The shift includes a logo change from the iconic bird to an “X”.
