As Starship's Next Flight Test Draws Near, Elon Musk Teases Prototype Of Massive Rocket

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday evening showed off the next Starship prototype as the predicted timeline for the rocket’s second test flight gears up close.

What Happened: The picture shared by the CEO shows the prototype held up by a propeller as a person works on it to the side.

The predicted timeline for Starship’s second test flight is drawing close. In June, Musk had pegged the flight for six weeks since then. The CEO also said that he sees a 60% chance for the next flight to reach orbit, contingent on the success of stage separation.

SpaceX attempted the first flight of Starship on April 20 and the rocket exploded in less than four minutes after takeoff.

Why It Matters: Late last month, Ship 25 crossed a key milestone and completed a six-engine static fire at Starbase. Ship 25 is the name of the Starship prototype which will make the second flight test.

Starship is composed of the Super Heavy rocket and the spacecraft and aims to create a fully reusable transportation system for crew and cargo missions to Earth’s orbit, the Moon, and Mars.

The rocket manufacturing company is presently undertaking testing of superheavy booster 9 ahead of flight. It also shared pictures of the booster at the orbital launchpad at Starbase last week.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ‘Uh Oh’ — Musk Reacts As Jim Cramer Calls Tesla One Of The ‘Greatest Investments Of All Time’