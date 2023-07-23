Robert F Kennedy Jr. Claims More Media Criticism Than Trump Amid Presidential Campaign

On Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate, claimed that he is facing more criticism from mainstream media outlets than former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Kennedy’s statement comes in the wake of his 2024 presidential campaign announcement and a recent Harris/Harvard University poll that found him to have the highest favorability rating among all other candidates, The Hill reports.

“It's interesting to me, because I have been really slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream, by the corporate media," Kennedy said, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Known for his anti-vaccine sentiments, Kennedy has been under intense scrutiny from the White House due to his recent comments suggesting that COVID-19 may have been "deliberately targeted" to certain demographics and races. T

These comments have been condemned by the White House as being potentially anti-Semitic in nature, Benzinga reports.

Kennedy’s controversial stance on vaccines and his recent comments have drawn attention to his campaign. Despite the backlash, he has remained committed to his views and has refrained from disparaging either the left or Trump during his campaign.

His campaign has been viewed by some Republicans as a potential advantage in exposing Biden's flaws early in the nominating contest, potentially leaving him more vulnerable in the general election.

