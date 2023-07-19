First Major Update For Threads App Adds AI Translation And A Slew Of Other Features

Meta Platforms Inc. META has rolled out the first significant Threads update, adding AI-powered translation and many other features to the app. The update comes even as Threads usage has fallen off a cliff and user growth has slowed significantly.

What Happened: The first major Threads update comes loaded with features and a few bug fixes. The update is rolling out for iOS users right now, and a server-side switch will enable some of these features, said Threads developer Cameron Roth.

See Also: ‘You Could Publish A Book’: Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Let Users Publish Articles

While AI-powered translation is one of the highlights, Threads for iOS now has a separate follows tab that filters out notifications about recent followers.

Another important feature addition is the ability to subscribe to unfollowed users – this allows users to get notified about a new post of a user they don't follow.

This is a crucial update to Threads which is quite barebones as of now – some key features like a following feed, post search, and more. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said these "obvious missing features" are being prioritized.

Threads Growth Slows Down: After an explosive start that saw Threads become the fastest app to 100 million users milestone, the app's user growth has slowed down significantly.

While it added 100 million users in the first five days of its launch, Threads has added only 15 million users since then despite the push through Instagram.

Threads' explosive growth initially drew sharp criticism from Elon Musk, who accused Meta of "cheating" and even threatened legal action against the company. However, the subsequent slowdown in user growth led to Musk taunting Zuckerberg, saying he "doesn't seem to care" about Threads.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

You can download Threads for iOS from the App Store and Android from Google Play.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Marc Andreessen Thinks Repeating This Nuclear Power Mistake Will Be Catastrophic For AI