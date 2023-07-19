After letting users post tweets with up to 25,000 characters, Elon Musk now says Twitter is working on a feature that will let users publish complex articles with images and video, among other things.

What Happened: Twitter has quietly renamed its ‘Notes' feature to ‘Articles'. Musk has now confirmed it officially, adding that users will be able to publish articles as long as an entire book.

"This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want," Musk said, responding to a user who spotted the feature.

The ‘Articles' feature will replace ‘Notes', allowing users to publish long-form content shared exclusively with their followers.

Despite being announced in June 2022, the ‘Notes' feature faded into the background while the company focused on delivering other features like increasing the character count for Twitter Blue subscribers, the highly-requested edit tweet option, encrypted direct messages, and Community Notes, among others.

Personal Blog Without The Hassles Of Maintenance: The ‘Articles' feature will not only support long-form content; Musk confirmed that it will also let users publish mixed media, which likely includes videos and images.

This could essentially become a personal blog replacement for users and keep them engaged on Twitter. This would allow them to leverage the distribution of Twitter instead of manually posting links to their articles or creating threads. It would also remove the hassles of maintaining a personal blog, allowing users to focus on the content.

It remains to be seen how ‘Articles' looks in its final avatar.

