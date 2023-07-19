A 27-Year-Old Analyst's Bold Tesla Bet Yields Staggering 14,800% Profit For Investor – He Still Sees Room For Gains

Wall Street veteran Owuraka Koney, who foresaw the explosive growth of Tesla Inc. TSLA before its public debut, remains bullish on the electric vehicle giant’s future, Bloomberg reports.

Unwavering Confidence: Koney was 25 when he convinced his colleagues at Jennison Associates to invest in Tesla.

His early belief in Tesla was based on the company’s unique approach to the market, its own battery system, structural cost advantages, and a unique company culture that could create innovative solutions.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Tesla Boasts About ‘Strong’ Roof In Response to Model Y Owner: ‘Enough To Withstand Adult Elephant’

Even after making a gain of 14,800%, he believes the company still has significant room for growth.

Honey anticipates a “tsunami” of new cars in the coming years and expects the auto industry to undergo massive consolidation as it transitions from combustion engines.

Future Prospects: Koney projects that by 2026, Tesla could be producing twice the two million cars it’s expected to deliver this year, setting it up for further growth.

“They are mostly a car company today. That’s what drives the majority of their revenue. A few years from now that will still be the case,” he said.

See Also: Ukraine Says Russia Launched A Very Powerful Massive Attack On Odesa Port In Response To Crimean Bridge

Long-Term Vision: Despite Tesla’s constant volatility, Koney remains focused on the long-term prospects, particularly the next-generation Tesla cars expected to roll off a newly built assembly line in Mexico in three years. These models, he believes, will be produced cheaply at high volumes, promising another windfall for investors.

Read Next: Australia’s Securities Regulator Cancels License Of FTX’s Local Arm

Image via Shutterstock