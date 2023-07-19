Elon Musk's Tesla Boasts About 'Strong' Roof In Response to Model Y Owner: 'Enough To Withstand Adult Elephant'

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Tesla Asia highlighted the superior performance of electric vehicles (EVs) in high-altitude areas.

What Happened: The conversation took place when a Tesla enthusiast shared a photo of a Tesla Model Y at the foot of the Mount Everest.

Responding to the tweet, Tesla Asia pointed out the advantage of EVs in high altitude areas, where internal combustion engine vehicles often experience power loss due to thin oxygen levels.

“In high altitude areas, electric vehicles do not experience power loss like internal combustion engine vehicles due to the thin oxygen for combustion. Tesla’s power remains abundant,” the company tweeted.

Adding on that, another tweet read, “Tesla’s roof is strong enough to withstand adult elephant.”

Why It Matters: The performance of EVs in high-altitude areas is a significant factor for consumers living in or frequently traveling to such regions. The ability of Elon Musk‘s Tesla Inc’s TSLA vehicles to maintain power in these conditions underscores the company’s technological advantage.

This comes as Tesla continues to expand its global presence, with recent developments including the rollout of its first Cybertruck and plans to double the size of its Berlin factory.

